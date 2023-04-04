(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank sold on net $1.9 billion in March, the worst figure since October 2019 and a clear indicator of the cost behind propping up the peso. The central bank’s losses are provoking elaborate government measures to buy time and boost reserves before a presidential election in October. Economy Minister Sergio Massa is inaugurating new exchange rates this week to encourage exporters to boost sales abroad. The temporary exchange rates — expected to be higher than the overvalued official rate — are one way the government hopes to shore up the central bank’s dwindling stockpile of cash.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.