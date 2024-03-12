(Bloomberg) -- Argentina swapped 42.6 trillion pesos ($50.4 billion) of local notes for longer date debt as President Javier Milei’s government moves to ease its repayment schedule, setting up the largest domestic rollover in the country’s history.

The government exchanged around 77% of its debt maturing through the end of the year for new notes due from 2025 to 2028, according to a statement from the economy ministry.

The central bank didn’t offer put options on the new peso bonds — pledges to buy back the notes if they fall below a certain price — a move that discouraged private banks from participating in the deal, according to two people with direct knowledge. The puts had reached a record, prompting officials to scale back their use.

Still, demand was guaranteed for the debt swap as more than 70% of Treasury notes are held by the public sector, which includes the central bank, social security agency Anses and Banco Nacion, according to estimates by consulting firm 1816 Economia & Estrategia. Roughly 17.5% of private sector holders of the local debt participated in the auction, according to government data.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo floated the idea of the bond swap in early January, when local debt amounted to about 57 trillion pesos. And while Argentina is largely reliant on local debt exchanges to manage its finances, the record size of the exchange tested local market confidence in Milei’s economic program, just three months into his presidency.

Pushing the maturities further out would reduce the need to print more money to cover Argentina’s local debt payments in 2024 — estimated at some 57.5 trillion pesos ($68 billion at the official exchange rate), according to estimates from Buenos Aires-based brokerage GMA Capital.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.