Argentina Tightens Currency Controls After Fernandez Victory
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank tightened limits on the amount of dollars savers can purchase after the opposition’s Alberto Fernandez won the presidency.
The central bank will allow Argentines to buy just $200 per month, compared with the $10,000 per month set on Sept. 1, according to a central bank statement. The central bank will give a press conference Monday morning.
Fernandez swept to victory in a first-round election held Sunday with 48% of the vote, above the 45-point threshold needed to win outright.
