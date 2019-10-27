(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank tightened limits on the amount of dollars savers can purchase after the opposition’s Alberto Fernandez won the presidency.

The central bank will allow Argentines to buy just $200 per month, compared with the $10,000 per month set on Sept. 1, according to a central bank statement. The central bank will give a press conference Monday morning.

Fernandez swept to victory in a first-round election held Sunday with 48% of the vote, above the 45-point threshold needed to win outright.

