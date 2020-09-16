(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is further tightening the screws on its foreign exchange market in an attempt to restrict demand for U.S. dollars as reserves dwindle.

Central bank chief Miguel Pesce announced late on Tuesday new measures including a 35% tax on dollar purchases by retail savers, which will apply on top of the previous 30% so-called solidarity tax. The extra levy will also affect credit card purchases in dollars, he said.

Argentine companies facing maturity of over $1 million in dollar-denominated debt per month need to present a restructuring plan, Pesce said during a press conference in Buenos Aires. The central bank also asked the CNV, the country’s securities regulator, to raise the minimum holding period on dollar assets received from abroad to 15 working days. The holding period, known locally as “parking,” will no longer be required for sales of dollar-denominated assets that settle in local currency.

The measures by the government of President Alberto Fernandez seek to reduce the gap between Argentina’s official exchange rate and that on the black market, which has soared to more than 70% as the country’s net international reserves have dwindled to less than $7 billion. In 2019, the central bank established a $200 per person quota on monthly greenback purchases.

Still, Argentines have been buying dollars at a record pace as the peso loses value almost every day, pushed by some anti-business government decisions, an economy in free fall due to the pandemic and lack of saving options. More than 3.9 million people, or almost 10% of the country’s population, purchased greenbacks in July, according to recently published central bank data.

“We’re seeing a strong demand for savings in dollars,” Pesce told reporters. “Tomorrow will be a day of uncertainty,” he said.

Argentina hasn’t spoken to the International Monetary Fund about the new measures, the central bank head said. The country is seeking to renegotiate a $44 billion financing arrangement with the fund, and will ask to delay payments to the Fund through 2024, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Sunday.

The announcement of more restrictions coincides with Fernandez sending to congress his first budget proposal, which included some rosy estimates for the crisis-prone economy. The Peronist government took over on Dec. 10 after beating the pro-business incumbent Mauricio Macri in general elections.

Gross domestic product is projected to bounce back 5.5% in 2021 after a 12.1% contraction this year, the government said in its proposal, which was released a few minutes before the forex measures. Annual inflation is seen slowing to 29% next year, with the peso weakening to 102.4 per dollar and the country posting a 4.5% primary fiscal deficit, according to the plan.

While the government’s 2021 growth forecast is in line with economists’ expectations, inflation, a chronic weakness in Argentina, is forecast to be significantly higher than the official estimate, around 47% according to the central bank’s survey of economists.

