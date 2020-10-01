(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank will end a policy of “uniform devaluation” and allow more volatility in the official peso rate, suggesting it will push for a faster depreciation of the currency.

The central bank will allow greater volatility as part of its administered flotation policy, according to a central bank statement sent after hours Thursday. It also announced that it was raising repo rates to 24% up from 19% and create savings instruments with rates that exceed inflation, as it seeks to promote the use of the peso for savings and investments.

Authorities also plan to offer the peso at 76.95 per dollar Friday, 0.9% weaker than the previous session, according to a spokesman, which compares to a daily devaluation of less than 0.1% over the past three days. Allowing the peso to devalue at a faster pace is the central bank’s latest attempt to close the gap between the official rate and the unofficial rate, which closed Thursday at 147 per greenback.

ARGENTINA INSIGHT: Policy Course Will Be Key to Frame Outlook

Argentina announced a slew of measures Thursday as the central bank is losing reserves at a faster pace in recent days, in part stemming from savers withdrawing dollar deposits from the nation’s banking system. Individual demand for greenbacks intensified after the government tightened capital controls Sept. 15.

“Raising the repo rate and abandoning the crawling peg are key, because they attack a huge inconsistency” of having low peso interest rates while maintaining a stable peso depreciation, said Diego Chameides, chief economist at Banco Galicia. “That led to a situation where few dollars were sold in the market.”

As part of its measures, the central bank also said it would not activate a swap with China. Still, it will allow peso-renminbi trading for certain comex operations, and allow trading of yuan futures contracts. Retail investors won’t be allowed to trade in the Chinese currency.

