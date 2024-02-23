Argentina to Play Friendlies in the US After China Cancels Games

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s national football team will play two friendlies in the US after China scrapped matches due to controversy over Lionel Messi’s no-show in Hong Kong.

The 2022 World Cup champions will play El Salvador on March 22 in Philadelphia and Nigeria four days later in Los Angeles, the Argentina Football Association said in a statement on its website.

Argentina was supposed to play Nigeria in Hangzhou and Ivory Coast in Beijing in March. But those matches were canceled after Messi didn’t take part in an exhibition match between his club side Inter Miami and a select Hong Kong team earlier this month, which many regarded as a deliberate snub.

Messi has sought to draw a line under the saga, saying in a video message posted on Chinese social media this week that his absence wasn’t due to political reasons and he has great affection for China. The 36-year-old striker said he sat out the game because of an inflamed adductor.

Public anger may threaten Messi’s exposure and reputation in China, as well as his sponsorship deals with local brands. Liquor maker Chi Shui He, which hired the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as an ambassador, briefly stopped selling its products online following boycott calls by fans, local news outlet Yicai reported on Tuesday.

Argentina’s US tour comes as the side looks to defend their 2021 Copa America title when the tournament takes place in the country this year.

Messi’s box-office power is already on display. Tickets to watch his side play against Peru in Miami are already going for as much as $8,400 plus fees, just hours after the presale started, according to Ticketmaster data. On Thursday afternoon, Copa America tickets averaged $734, according to SeatGeek Inc.

Copa America will kick off in June and was last held in the US in 2016. The tournament is largely seen as a rehearsal to the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

