(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is resuming negotiations this week with a wealthy group of nations known as the Paris Club over $2 billion in outstanding debt as a grace period ends.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman will meet Tuesday with Paris Club President Emmanuel Moulin in the French capital to restart talks. Argentina last year agreed to push out the bulk of payments it owed to the group of nations until March 31, while Guzman negotiated a new program with the International Monetary Fund.

Argentina reached a deal earlier this month with IMF staff to reschedule $45 billion of payments owed to the Fund after two years of negotiations. The lender’s board of directors will discuss the agreement Friday, the final step of approval.

As part of the June agreement with the Paris Club, the government paid $430 million in a series of installments between July and this year. Both sides agreed to restart talks by March 31 on the outstanding $2 billion. The Paris Club usually requires countries to have an IMF program in order to restructure debt payments.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.