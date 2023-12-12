(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo will deliver a recorded speech Tuesday evening to outline emergency measures from President Javier Milei’s new government meant to halt the nation’s slide deeper into crisis.

The announcement will come after 5 p.m. local time on Milei’s second full day in office, according to the government’s chief spokesman, Manuel Adorni. Grocers have increased prices and banks are offering sharply weaker retail exchange rates ahead of an expected currency devaluation.

Milei outlined a somber vision for rapid policy change in his Sunday inauguration address, though Caputo hasn’t detailed the extent of the measures yet. Adorni didn’t provide any other details about Caputo’s broadcast at his Tuesday morning press conference in Buenos Aires.

The government closed Argentina’s crop export registry Monday, a technical step that often foreshadows a currency devaluation or major policy change. The central bank also confirmed that there would be limited transactions in the country’s official exchange market until the new government implemented its own policies.

Currently, one dollar is worth about 365 pesos at the official rate. But lenders are already moving ahead of the government. Banco Santander Rio was processing retail transactions Tuesday at 500 pesos per dollar through its online banking site, while Banco BBVA Argentina was operating at 540 pesos, according to a person familiar with the matter. The so-called blue-chip swap rate, which mirrors what’s offered on the black market, was at about 1,030 pesos per dollar.

Local businesses are bracing for the worst with inflation galloping above 140% annually. Supermarkets and grocery stores have received price hikes north of 20% from suppliers in recent days, while gas stations have boosted prices by a similar amount. Shoppers in some parts of the capital were paying 25% more for food on Tuesday.

In his inauguration address, Milei said private estimates for monthly inflation from December to February range between 20% to 40%. November data from the national statistics agency is due Wednesday.

On Monday, the new president and his foreign minister, Diana Mondino, met with Chinese officials in Buenos Aires. Milei, who during the campaign described the Asian nation as an “assassin,” has sent a letter to President Xi Jinping seeking his help in renewing a currency swap line that served as a key source of funding for the previous government, according to a La Nacion newspaper report citing unidentified sources.

