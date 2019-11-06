(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

For many emerging markets, 2020 is looking slightly better than 2019: In a goldilocks scenario, Fed rate cuts will stabilize U.S. growth -- gifting emerging markets with steady capital flows and strong external demand. But that’s not guaranteed: If an escalating trade war turns a global slowdown into a global downturn, a combination of weaker exports and capital outflows could push vulnerable emerging markets back to the brink. In that risk-off scenario, Bloomberg Economics’ scorecard suggests Argentina and Turkey are most vulnerable to disruption, with South Africa and Colombia not far behind.

