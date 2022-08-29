(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner called for a halt to mass protests after her supporters clashed with police on Saturday near her residence in downtown Buenos Aires.

Police used water cannons to hold back throngs of protesters who pushed through barricades set up by law enforcement and set off fireworks in the upscale Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Kirchner’s supporters amassed across the country on Saturday after a federal prosecutor last week called for the vice president to serve a 12-year prison sentence on corruption charges. She is accused of alleged fraud and leading an “illicit association” with other government officials and businessmen, whose companies received numerous public works contracts while she was Argentina’s president from 2007 to 2015.

“Let’s go rest, it has been a long day,” Kirchner said in a speech Saturday night. “Even if I live a thousand years, I will never be able to thank you for the love, solidarity and loyalty of all of you.”

President Alberto Fernandez criticized the city’s response to the protesters in a tweet, saying police actions contributed to a climate of insecurity and intimidation.

Kirchner, who holds a high level immunity in her dual role as head of senate, has long denied any wrongdoing, lambasting the charges as politically motivated. She’s unlikely to face jail time in the near term.

