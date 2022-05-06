(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner lambasted her own government’s management of the economy Friday, fueling already high tensions with President Alberto Fernandez.

Kirchner, who herself was president from 2007 to 2015, never named Fernandez or any of his ministers in an hour and a half speech in northern Argentina. But she scorched his economic team for not taming 55% inflation and not listening to her suggestions on a proper strategy.

“The principal problem today, as always, is the economy,” Kirchner said, adding that “inflation isn’t stopping.”

Argentines “don’t have enough to make it till the end of the month, their income isn’t enough, they don’t have jobs, they can’t pay rent, food and other things go up every day.”

Kirchner’s comments are the latest signs that the coalition she and Fernandez built is slowly fragmenting after two years in power. The two leaders haven’t been seen in public together since early March. The vice president reminded attendees Friday that she chose Fernandez to run for the top job in 2019, noting “he didn’t represent any political movement.”

‘Inflation’s Inertia’

Kirchner also took aim at the International Monetary Fund, claiming that the $44 billion program the government recently agreed to calls for “devaluations above the level of the consumer price index and the benchmark interest rate above that.”

“That’s not going to create growth, nor lower inflation,” she added. “The only thing the permanent devaluations does is increase and maintain inflation’s inertia.”

An IMF spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment after business hours Friday.

Kirchner rejected the notion that printing money is the root cause of inflation in Argentina. She also questioned the central bank’s management of the currency and “problem with reserves,” inquiring how the latter could be so low when the government recorded a major trade surplus last year.

Tensions have mounted for months, and amplified in recent days. Last week, Maximo Kirchner, the vice president’s son and a top lawmaker in congress, publicly called out Economy Minister Martin Guzman, a minister loyal to Fernandez, for not getting involved in political disputes. Another provincial official close to Kirchner lobbed criticism at Guzman too.

The coalition’s embarrassing loss in a primary midterm vote last September marked a turning point in its unity. Kirchner blamed the primary defeat on what she perceived as Fernandez’s austerity. Ministers loyal to her also threatened to resign, forcing Fernandez to reshuffle his cabinet at the time.

Turmoil resurfaced in the ruling coalition in March when lawmakers loyal to the vice president voted against the IMF agreement Guzman negotiated.

Fernandez and Kirchner’s agendas Friday exemplified the distance that’s grown between them. Fernandez flew to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world, while Kirchner spoke nearly 2,000 miles away in Chaco, one of the most northern provinces.

