(Bloomberg) -- A man was arrested in Argentina after pointing a gun at Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner as she greeted supporters outside her residence in Buenos Aires, a rare case of political violence in the South American nation.

Video footage of the scene circulating on social media Thursday night showed a man coming within inches of the vice president and pulling the trigger of the gun, which did not fire. The man was arrested on the scene.

The incident comes at a time in which Argentina is bitterly polarized after years of economic crisis and political infighting. Even the Peronist ruling coalition is divided between Kirchner’s far-left supporters and the more moderate followers of Fernandez.

President Alberto Fernandez said the incident was an “attempt against the life” of the vice president and called Argentines to work for a peaceful society.

“We are obliged to recover the democratic coexistence broken by hate speech,” he said in a recorded video message, adding that he decreed Friday a national holiday. “This event is extremely grave.”

After the event, government representatives and the opposition unified in denouncing the attack, with senators from both sides standing for a photo together in congress showing support across party lines. As vice president, Kirchner is the head of the senate.

Former President Mauricio Macri, a political rival of Kirchner, condemned the incident, asking the justice and security system to clarify the events around the situation as soon as possible.

The attacker is a 35 year-old man of Brazilian nationality living Argentina who had a history of carrying weapons, according to newspaper Clarin. Brazil’s Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said the country’s embassy in Buenos Aires is following the situation closely.

Corruption Case

Crowds have gathered outside of Kirchner’s home in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta since a federal prosecutor last week called for 12 years of prison and a lifetime ban on public office for the former president as part of a corruption trial.

Read More: Argentina Vice President Asks Supporters for Calm After Clashes

Kirchner is accused of alleged fraud and leading an “illicit association” with other government officials and businessmen, whose companies received numerous public works contracts while she was Argentina’s president from 2007 to 2015.

The vice president, who holds a high level immunity in her dual role at the senate, has long denied any wrongdoing, lambasting the charges as politically motivated. She’s unlikely to face jail time in the near term.

Read More: Why 70% Inflation Is Just One of Argentina’s Problems

(Updates with Argentine President comments from fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.