(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government raised 74% of the amount it had targeted from a controversial new tax on the country’s wealthiest citizens.

The government collected 223 billion pesos ($2.4 billion), according to an official statement. Early data show that 10,000 people with assets over 200 million pesos ($2.1 million) paid the new tax, equivalent to 77% of individuals whose wealth required their compliance.

Initiatives to tax the rich have gained support throughout Latin America as the region struggles to recover from its worst recession in two centuries. In Argentina, millionaires resisted paying the levy right up to the government’s April 16 deadline. In early April, only 2% of taxpayers subject to the levy had paid it, according to a preliminary report.

The amount is equivalent to 0.5% of GDP and will improve the government’s tax collection numbers for April, due to be published Monday afternoon, according to Buenos Aires-based consulting firm Alberdi Partners. The government expects to use the proceeds for pandemic spending including health policies, small business subsidies, scholarships and housing projects.

The tax was met with local backlash by those affected. About 220 taxpayers, including the family of late soccer legend Diego Maradona and soccer star Carlos Tevez, took legal steps against the government to avoid paying, claiming it’s confiscatory or unconstitutional. If the justice system rules against the tax, that would create a setback for the government, according to Marcos Buscaglia, founder at Alberdi.

“It’s likely that part of the proceeds will have to be returned to taxpayers if the judiciary rules against the tax,” Buscaglia said.

Despite the back and forth on the wealth tax, Argentina’s overall fiscal revenue has actually improved from a year ago, with tax income rising 72% March from the previous year, above annual inflation of about 40%, according to official data.

