Argentina Will Ask the IMF For an Extended Fund Facility Program

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina will ask the International Monetary Fund for an extended fund facility program as it seeks to delay paying the $44 billion that it owes to the multilateral organization, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said.

The Argentine government will begin formal talks with the IMF this week when a mission led by Western Hemisphere Department Deputy Director Julie Kozack arrives to Buenos Aires Tuesday. An extended fund facility program, or EFF, would give the country at least four and a half years to pay its debt back once the program is approved, Guzman said.

“IMF staff and the Argentine government consider that under current circumstances that type of program is the the best alternative available,” he told reporters Monday at the Economy Ministry.

The country will also present a multi-year macroeconomic program to congress which will will determine the fiscal path, financing goals and international reserve targets until 2025.

