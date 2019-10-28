(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s bonds slipped on Monday as investors sought more clues to economic policy under Alberto Fernandez and his running-mate Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner after the team swept to a first-round victory in the presidential vote.

Bonds due in 2046 fell to 41.2 cents on the dollar from 42.4 cents on Friday, leading losses among emerging-market peers, while the peso slipped to about 81 per dollar in the unofficial blue-chip swap rate from 80 on Friday. The central bank adopted strict currency controls after the vote, limiting savers to purchasing just $200 per month, which strangled the foreign-exchange market.

Argentine stock, bond and currency markets have tumbled since a stunning August primary vote showed Fernandez was likely to become the nation’s next leader. Investors are now watching for the final composition of congress and how that may impact key legislation, including a debt restructuring. They’ll also eye any details of Fernandez’s economic plan.

“Those are the key things to watch,” said James Barrineau, the New York-based head of emerging-market debt at Schroders, who holds Argentine bonds under the $565.5 billion he helps manage. “The split congress, on the other hand, was we think a positive outcome for markets and indicates that the Peronists will not have a free hand on key economic policy changes going forward.”

In a Sunday evening speech, Fernandez called on all Argentines to rebuild the country. Alongside him, Kirchner asked Macri to take any measures needed to address Argentina’s financial issues. The comments didn’t explain who will make up the new economic team, or address bondholders or the International Monetary Fund directly. Macri and Fernandez met on Monday morning at the Casa Rosada.

Argentine assets plunged after Fernandez upset Macri in an August primary vote as fear of a default sunk in. As of Friday, credit-default swaps showed traders pricing in a 95% chance that Argentina suspends debt payments in the next five years. The peso, which lost more than 20% of its value after the primary, has since been buoyed by foreign reserves and capital controls that staunched an outflow.

