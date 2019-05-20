(Bloomberg) -- Argentine bonds fell Monday morning after former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s surprise move to run for vice president in this year’s election in an attempt to rally the opposition behind a less-divisive candidate.

Argentine bond spreads against U.S Treasuries rose 19 basis points to 962, double the average for Latin America, after Kirchner, 66, stunned Argentines on Saturday with her announcement, upending months of speculation that she’d run again for president. The country’s five-year credit default swaps also rose 1.3% to 1,274 basis points, while the peso opened 1.1% weaker before paring losses.

Kirchner’s running mate, Alberto Fernandez, is a career politician with no experience on the national ballot. Still, he has broader appeal in the amorphous political movement known as Peronism, where Kirchner’s left-wing, polarizing positions created divisions and the possibility of rival candidates.

Kirchner’s move is also a push to convince voters that with Fernandez heading the ticket, the pair would be more moderate leaders with a better chance of beating President Mauricio Macri, said Daniel Kerner, managing director for Latin America at Eurasia Group.

“If she can unify Peronism, or at least attract more Peronist leaders and maybe more Peronist voters, she’s closer to winning and to defeating Macri,” Kerner said in an interview.

It’s the latest twist in an election year that already has markets on edge. Investors fear that Kirchner’s potential return to power would reverse Macri’s pro-business stance. Analysts argue that while the shock announcement may cause an initial negative market reaction, the prospects of not having Kirchner as president would be a sign of more moderate policies.

Kirchner’s Shock

Kirchner’s move was stunning because she was already leading Macri by a razor-thin margin in presidential polls. In theory, she had a chance to win on her own.

To some, Kirchner’s decision to run as a vice-presidential candidate acknowledges the limits of her presidential bid. She faces multiple corruption cases, and top officials from her former government are behind bars on graft charges. Her second term, which finished in late 2015, was also marked by a default, high inflation and unpopular economic policies.

“I think the market is going to come to the conclusion that this is a bit of a sign of a weakness, that Cristina knew that her ceiling was very low and she was probably not going to win,” said Walter Stoeppelwerth, chief investment officer at Portfolio Personal Inversiones in Buenos Aires.

In Argentina, there’s a first round of voting on Oct. 27. To win outright, the top candidate must receive 45% of the vote or 40% with more than a 10 percentage-point difference over the second-place contender. If not, there’s a runoff vote on Nov. 24. With several polls showing a dead heat between Macri and Kirchner, analysts had thought the most likely scenario would be a runoff vote between the two.

Centrist Appeal

Fernandez, 60, could arguably appeal to more centrist voters than Kirchner. He served as cabinet chief to Kirchner’s late husband Nestor, who was president from 2003 to 2007. He stayed on for Kirchner’s first year in office but resigned in December 2008 over policy disagreements.

“His main advantage is his moderate speech: he is market-friendly and anti-default,” said Sergio Berensztein, an Argentine political analyst. “Alberto Fernandez has a lot of political experience, but he lacks electoral experience.”

During Kirchner’s second term, Fernandez became a fierce critic. His videos and op-eds from years ago criticizing her on everything from the economy to alleged corruption resurfaced Saturday with the announcement.

The top economic priorities for the next government should be the country’s debt, inflation, and the fiscal deficit, Fernandez said in an interview with local newspaper Ambito Financiero. He also said that entering debt talks with private bondholders was seen as a more feasible scenario than doing so with the International Monetary Fund, and added that capital controls were not a "good solution" because they blocked dollar inflows.

The fact Kirchner remains the most powerful person on the ticket opens the question of how much command an eventual Fernandez presidency would have.

“It’s hard to believe Cristina would not be the main authority in a new government, which is why this a half-hearted attempt to unite Peronism,” said Benjamin Gedan, former South America director on the White House’s National Security Council under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Macri’s Turn

Macri faces a tough decision because he banked on Kirchner being the presidential candidate with Peronists divided. His top campaign strategist, Jaime Duran Barba, told Bloomberg in April that “the people who think Kirchner is not going to be a candidate are crazy.”

“Now, united Peronists without Cristina as the candidate is a situation, in the current economic climate, that’s hard for Macri,” said Juan Cruz Diaz, director of the consulting firm Cefeidas Group in Buenos Aires.

There’s been ongoing speculation that Macri may not compete for a second term, and instead allow Maria Eugenia Vidal, governor of Buenos Aires province, who has higher approval ratings, to run in his place. At a minimum, Kirchner’s decision forces Macri to strengthen his own coalition, known as Cambiemos. It’s composed of two parties, Macri’s PRO and the UCR.

For now, Macri’s team is treating Kirchner’s announcement as a cosmetic change and still plans to campaign against her as if she were the main candidate.

“That strategy frankly might work because Cristina is such a big personality who might overwhelm the top of the ticket,” said Gedan.

