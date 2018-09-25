Argentine Central Bank President Luis Caputo resigned on Tuesday morning just three months after taking office, posing a fresh challenge to an economy already grappling with a collapse in its currency.

Caputo, a former Citigroup and Deutsche Bank trader who was previously Finance Minister under President Mauricio Macri, said the decision was due to personal issues, according to an e-mailed statement from the bank.

“This resignation is due to personal issues, with the conviction that the new deal with the International Monetary Fund will re-establish confidence in the fiscal, financial, monetary and exchange regimes,” the statement said.

Caputo, 53, has spent the majority of his tenure at the bank trying to stabilize the peso which has tumbled 50 per cent, the most in emerging markets this year. The yield on the dollar bond due in 2117 rose 20 basis points to 9.32 per cent after the news. The peso has yet to open.

Argentina’s peso rout drove the economy into the second recession in three years, forcing inflation higher and leading the nation to seek a record $50 billion credit line from the International Monetary Fund to ease investor concern. President MAuricio Macri appointed Caputo in June 2018 after investors lost confidence in his ability to tame inflation.

Caputo last month raised rates to 60 per cent, the world’s highest but the move failed to stem the currency’s decline as investors questioned the country’s ability to meet its financing needs amid a recession.

Argentina is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a revision of the terms of a US$50 billion credit line agreed in June. President Macri told Bloomberg News on Monday the revamped agreement “will bring confidence" to markets and investors and will include a new monetary policy framework.