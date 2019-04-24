(Bloomberg) -- Investors pummeled Argentina’s debt market on Wednesday as a looming presidential election stoked concern the country is heading for its third default in less than two decades.

Five-year credit default swaps were quoted at 1,096 basis points, according to prices compiled by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. That puts the probability of a default over that period at 54.1 percent, up from 22.7 percent just one year ago, Bloomberg data indicated. Argentine bond spreads over Treasuries rose 56 basis points, the second day of gains, to 923 basis points, and the peso tumbled 2.8 percent.

Markets are retrenching as support for President Mauricio Macri tumbles ahead of October’s election, with the economy enduring the second recession of his mandate. That has opened the door to the possible return of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, whose policies of tax and spend some blame for the subsequent economic crisis. Inflation of almost 55 percent has also spooked markets.

"The main drivers of the move have been uncertainty around upcoming elections; expectations of sticky, high inflation; and a challenging technical position," Citigroup Global Markets analyst Donato Guarino wrote in a note to clients. Volatility is likely to remain high “as the uncertainty over a potential Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner victory increases."

Last year’s unprecedented $56 billion credit line from the International Monetary Fund and $76.7 billion of reserves at the central bank have failed to reassure investors that the government can ride out the current recession.

Macri’s approval rating stabilized in April, while a runoff vote against Fernandez is too close to call, according to a poll published Monday by Buenos Aires-based consulting firm Elypsis. While only 28 percent have a positive image of Macri, Fernandez is seen positively by 44 percent of Argentines, the survey showed.

The former president released an autobiographical book this week called “Sincerely,” further raising her profile ahead of the vote.

Argentine stocks also tumbled today. It’s "all about inflation and Macri’s prospects in the fall,” said Greg Lesko, a money manager at Deltec Asset Management in New York. “Inflation is staying stubbornly high, which hurts Macri’s chances. The election is seen as binary."

As the political tension rises, Argentina’s dollar debt has fallen 5.6 percent on average in April, compared with a 0.2 percent gain for its emerging market counterparts, based on JPMorgan data. The country’s century bond due in 2117 fell 1.7 cent today to a record low, while the 2021 dollar bond, the first to mature after October’s election, is yielding a record high of 16.65 percent.

“There’s a big upside or downside depending on” October’s results, Lesko said.

