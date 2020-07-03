56m ago
Argentine Debt, Mishandling the Pandemic, European Aid: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- A group of top bondholders would reject an attempt by the Argentine government to move forward with a debt restructuring deal that it has been negotiating with another set of creditors, according to people familiar with the talks
- Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says the U.S. government’s mishandling of the coronavirus epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to the country’s self-confidence and global standing
- Europe’s emergency aid programs are becoming long-term policies as government’s move to stop their economies from falling off a cliff
- The European Central Bank’s crisis fighting tool is becoming a focus for disagreement as policy makers diverge on how flexible it should be to help some countries more than others
- Spain shows signs of a strengthening recovery as it records a 49% drop in furloughed workers
- Income support in the U.K. means consumers are ready to benefit from the reopening of pubs, restaurants and hotels, adding to upside risks to consumption, Bloomberg Economics says
- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure to craft a powerful stimulus package after Boris Johnson promised an infrastructure boost
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fall well short of his pledge for women to hold 30% of the nation’s leadership positions this year as the coronavirus pandemic highlights the fragility of women’s employment gains
