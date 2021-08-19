(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy expanded more than expected in June as the government relaxed lockdown measures and ended an export dispute with beef producers.

Economic activity rose 2.5% compared with May, above economists expectations for a 2% increase. From a year ago, the economy grew 10.8% in June, according to government data published Thursday. The growth caps a rocky quarter for Argentina, where analysts anticipate the economy contracted in the second quarter. Activity declined in April and May.

President Alberto Fernandez relaxed quarantine restrictions in June following a brief, strict lockdown in May. His government in June also lifted a beef export ban, a measure that had fueled more tension with the business community. A temporary strategy to cool inflation by slowing the peso’s daily devaluation has also succeeded.

Fernandez expects the economy to grow 7% this year and 4.5% in 2022. He’ll roll out a more detailed vision of next year’s economic forecast in September with the annual budget proposal sent to Congress.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.