(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy bounced back in February and expanded at its best pace in several months, despite a contraction in the previous month.

Economic activity expanded 1.8% in February from January, the fastest monthly pace since June 2021, according to government data published Thursday. From a year ago, the economy expanded 9.1%. Led by tourism, the increase happened in one of the country’s peak months for summer vacation, and compares to a year ago, when tourism was limited as covid vaccines were in the early stages of a rollout.

Transportation, mining and retail also grew by double digits, and all sectors except one expanded.

The growth also comes amid accelerating inflation, which increased by 6.7% in March on a monthly basis. Paychecks grew less in January than price increases, reversing five months of real wage gains in the second half of 2021. The government recently announced new cash handouts to millions of citizens to help shore up their buying power.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The Argentine economy rebounded in February, with activity gains more than offsetting January’s decline brought on by a surge in Covid-19 cases. Our high-frequency dashboard suggests another advance in March, locking in robust first-quarter growth.”

-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist

-- Click here for the full report

Argentina’s $44 billion program with the International Monetary Fund forecasts growth this year between 3.5% to 4%. However, economists surveyed by Argentina’s central bank see growth a little lower this year at 3.2%. It would be Argentina’s second straight year of economic growth in a decade, following a three-year recession.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.