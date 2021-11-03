Top Stories
Related Video
Elon Musk is his own worst enemy
China's climate goals hinge on a US$440B nuclear buildout
Lufthansa posts surprise return to profit as bookings surge
I’m not in the runaway inflation camp: David Rosenberg
Facebook to shut down use of facial recognition technology
Quentin Tarantino to auction 7 unseen 'Pulp Fiction' scenes as NFTs
Nov 2
Banks set to find out if they can hike dividends, repurchase shares4:24
Banks set to find out if they can hike dividends, repurchase shares
Canada’s banking regulator is going to provide an update this week that could be music to the ears of investors.
14h ago
Deere union workers reject agreement, extending strike
Members of the United Auto Workers union rejected a deal with Deere & Co., extending a nearly three-week-long strike and illustrating the growing willingness of U.S. workers to hold out for better terms.
4h ago
How might your personality affect your investments?
Find out how your investing personality may be driving some of your best and worst investing decisions.
2h ago11:36
Carney among finalists for $30,000 National Business Book Award
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is among five finalists for the National Business Book Award.
20h ago
'Night and day': Bombardier CEO says turnaround plan is working8:10
'Night and day': Bombardier CEO says turnaround plan is working
After years of accumulating debt and burning through cash, Bombardier’s chief executive officer said the aerospace company’s balance sheet is now in much better shape than it was just 12 months ago.
9h ago6:20
BMW muscles through chip shortage with profit jump
BMW AG earnings jumped to beat expectations after higher vehicle prices and prioritizing money-spinning models like the US$75,000 X7 SUV helped the company offset output reductions due to the dearth of chips.
2h ago6:33
Legault remains confident after voters in Maine say no to Hydro-Quebec project
Voters in Maine have voted No to having a Hydro-Quebec power transmission line pass through the state, but Quebec Premier Francois Legault is still confident the $10-billion power export contract to Massachusetts will come to pass.
3h ago1:22
NFI Group reports US$15.4M Q3 loss, revenue down amid supply disruptions
NFI Group Inc. says it lost US$15.4 million in its latest quarter as the bus maker dealt with global supply disruptions that reduced the availability of key parts and components and hurt production.
Nov 2
'Conflicted and dangerous': CN Rail pushes back against activist13:19
'Conflicted and dangerous': CN Rail pushes back against activist
CN Rail said in a letter to shareholders Tuesday that a proxy battle led by a U.K.-based hedge fund is a "conflicted and dangerous campaign" and accused the activist of not working in the best interests of other investors.
Dec 23, 2019
Nov 1
CIBC's Tal to homebuyers: Start preparing for rising rates7:46
CIBC's Tal to homebuyers: Start preparing for rising rates
A prominent Bay Street economist said if the market is correct in its “aggressive” expectation that the Bank of Canada could hike its benchmark interest rate at least six times beginning in early 2022, then homebuyers should start preparing sooner rather than later.
4h ago1:25
The Daily Chase: Cenovus planning buyback, announces dividend increase; Decision day for U.S. Fed
Investors in previously beat-up energy names continue to be rewarded for their patience. This morning, Cenovus Energy said it’s planning to repurchase up to 10 per cent of its common shares and will also double its quarterly dividend to 3.5 cents per share.
20h ago7:18
Lyft revenue climbs 73% as drivers return; stock rises
Lyft reported third-quarter revenue 73 per cent higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving COVID-19 conditions.
Oct 29
Temporary couches and no paint: Supply chain woes dog new homeowners7:45
Temporary couches and no paint: Supply chain woes dog new homeowners
Brian Easterby recently moved out of Toronto and managed to secure a home in a competitive market, but now he can’t paint his walls the colour he wants and can’t get efficient windows in time for winter.
Nov 214:42
Hertz says it's receiving Teslas; doesn't address Musk tweet
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said it’s already receiving cars under its plan to add 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles through 2022, without responding directly to a market-moving tweet from billionaire Elon Musk that said there’s been no signed contract between the companies yet.
Nov 27:46
Vancouver home sales in October down from year ago, benchmark price up
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says October home sales in the region fell 5.2 per cent compared with a year ago, but remained above historical averages.
Oct 29
How sustainable debt is turning corporations into climate leaders4:38
How sustainable debt is turning corporations into climate leaders
As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference, a new form of financing is forcing the private sector to take action without any input from politicians.
Nov 23:04
Rogers faces talent trouble if CEO is ousted: Newhaven
Rogers Communications Inc. will have trouble recruiting top executives if it gets rid of Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale, according to the president of Newhaven Asset Management Inc.
17h ago2:32
BHP's bidding war with billionaire over Noront Resources may end
A bidding war involving BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, and an iron ore billionaire over a small Canadian nickel company may be coming to an end.
Oct 28
Rate hikes aren't the cure for high inflation: Economist8:19
Rate hikes aren't the cure for high inflation: Economist
Scotiabank’s Derek Holt is standing by his call for eight interest rate hikes before the end of 2023, arguing that borrowing costs need to be adjusted in order to combat inflation. One noted economist, however, said rate hikes won’t curb consumer price appreciation.
Oct 29
Majority of Canadians steering clear of debt for home renos: Survey6:16
Majority of Canadians steering clear of debt for home renos: Survey
Nearly half of Canadians are renovating their homes or planning to in the near future, and most are doing it out of their own pockets, suggests the latest survey from BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA.
Nov 26:36
International flights to return to regional airports after 8-month ban
International air traffic will be returning to more regional airports soon, after flights were restricted for most of the year as part of the government's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov 26:44
Ontario to boost minimum wage to $15 an hour
Ontario will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday, drawing support from labour leaders who called the move a good start.
Nov 18:25
Oil patch execs fear Trudeau's 'reckless' energy emissions cap
The federal government must work co-operatively with industry as it looks to draft an emissions cap for the oil and gas sector, Alberta business leaders said Monday, or risk far-reaching consequences for the Canadian economy.
Nov 2
Avis doubles in meme moment on plans to add more electric cars
Avis Budget shares soared 108 per cent to the highest level ever amid a flurry of retail-crazed trading, after top executives said the car rental company will play a big role in the adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S.
Nov 29:13
Soaring wheat prices are raising bread costs
Wheat prices have surged from the U.S. to Russia, hitting a record in Europe and raising bread costs all over the world. And there may not be much relief soon.