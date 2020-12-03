Top Stories
14:29
TD's Masrani says future growth will 'look after' federal debt load
8:18
How to avoid Amazon and shop local this holiday season
Tap your retirement savings from the right tax bucket
6:06
Money and Marketing: Holiday ads from Coca-Cola, McDonald's make emotional appeal
-
8:21
Aldo CEO says Ontario lockdowns will 'decimate' Canadian retail
Warner Bros.' 2021 films to hit HBO Max on same day as theatres in U.S.
7h ago
The Big Six banks are flush with cash – and that's got M&A on Bay Street's mind10:42
The Big Six banks are flush with cash – and that's got M&A on Bay Street's mind
One trend in the banks' results that may significantly affect strategies in 2021: At each of the Big Six, levels of regulatory capital rose meaningfully. That suggests we may soon see some of the banks making acquisitions.
7h ago6:01
Toronto eyes tax on empty homes in bid for real estate revenue
Toronto is proposing a tax on empty homes as concerns build over speculators’ role in driving up housing costs in Canada’s largest city.
SPONSORED
Dec 27:12
Breaking down Canada's fall fiscal update
Earlier this week, Ottawa released its fall economic update that provided both additional relief for Canadians dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as some clues on how we are going to pay for these measures. Chris Gandhu, high net worth planner with TD Wealth, breaks down some of those measures including new proposals to tax foreign homeowners as well as digital giants like Netflix and Airbnb.
5h ago
RioCan slashes distribution 33% amid 'challenging environment'4:44
RioCan slashes distribution 33% amid 'challenging environment'
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is slashing its payout to investors as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the real estate industry, and after the big landlord's CEO pledged to preserve the distribution earlier this year.
6h ago10:00
Marijuana legalization bill passes House; Senate vote unlikely
The House voted Friday for the first time to legalize marijuana at the federal level, but the bill has little chance of being considered in the Republican-controlled Senate.
-
3h ago
The Week Ahead: Meng returns to court; BoC releases rate decision
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
-
3h ago2:09
Crescent Point sets defensive capital spending budget for 2021
Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it is cutting its capital spending budget for 2021 because of the ongoing volatility in oil prices.
-
Dec 3
The secret to Order of Canada inductee Denham Jolly's multi-million dollar empire3:57
The secret to Order of Canada inductee Denham Jolly's multi-million dollar empire
Denham Jolly was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours. He joins 114 other appointees including Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear as well as Olympians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
Dec 23
16h ago
Google scientist's abrupt exit exposes rift in prominent AI unit3:13
Google scientist's abrupt exit exposes rift in prominent AI unit
Google’s decision to part ways with a prominent researcher laid bare divisions within the company’s artificial intelligence unit and subjected its leader, the lauded software engineer Jeff Dean, to widespread scorn.
3h ago
Enterprise cybersecurity budgets expected rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
More than half of executives responsible for cybersecurity expect to increase their budgets in response to new challenges raised by the COVID pandemic, a new poll has found.
7h ago7:05
Pfizer, BioNTech near 2020 vaccine target, easing output concern
BioNTech SE said it’s on track to produce 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine with partner Pfizer Inc. this year, easing concerns that they might miss production targets.
-
9h ago
Canadian bank bonuses climb 3.9% as virus stops 'crazy' payouts5:03
Canadian bank bonuses climb 3.9% as virus stops 'crazy' payouts
Canada’s biggest banks set aside 3.9% more for bonuses, a relatively small increase in a year when record revenue from trading and dealmaking helped firms weather the Covid-19 pandemic.
4h ago
Activision sues Netflix over hiring of former CFO Neumann
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc. sued Netflix Inc., claiming the video-streaming service engaged in a yearslong campaign of unlawfully poaching executives, including by hiring its former Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann.
7h ago2:17
Snowflake smashes past US$100B value amid record two-day gain
Snowflake Inc. continued a post-earnings surge on Friday that sent its market valuation above $100 billion for the first time.
-
Dec 3
Warner Bros.' 2021 films to hit HBO Max on same day as theatres in U.S.
Warner Bros.' 2021 films to hit HBO Max on same day as theatres in U.S.
Warner Bros., one of Hollywood’s biggest studios, plans to release all its major movies next year in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, a dramatic change that shows just how much Covid-19 and streaming have disrupted the industry.
5h ago6:55
Ottawa, provide a vaccine and just get out of the way: CIBC’s economist Ben Tal
Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC, talks about the latest jobs data from Canada for November. He says that the unemployment pool now is mostly permanent workers which will prove more difficult to recover.
-
8h ago2:21
Laurentian's new CEO Llewellyn starts making mark with reorganization
Laurentian Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Rania Llewellyn is already shaking up the company a little over a month after taking the reins, reorganizing its business and naming a key executive.
Dec 2
'It's causing carnage': Retailers urge Ontario to lift lockdowns6:50
'It's causing carnage': Retailers urge Ontario to lift lockdowns
A coalition of about 50 retailers is calling on the Ontario government to immediately open all retail stores in the province, claiming that the COVID-19 restrictions are ineffective and putting businesses at risk of failure.
-
Dec 2
Evraz to lay off about 500 steelworkers at Regina plant
Evraz to lay off about 500 steelworkers at Regina plant
Multi-national steelmaker and mining company Evraz PLC will lay off roughly 500 staff at its Regina plant later this month as lower demand for steel products weighs on the company's Canadian operations.
7h ago5:22
Energy powers S&P/TSX composite index to highest level since February; loonie up
Gains in the mining and metals sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while the loonie rose to top 78 cents US.
12h ago
U.K. defends COVID vaccine regulator after Fauci criticism
The U.K. defended its health regulator after Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease specialist, suggested it rushed to clear the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.
6h ago
Alberta set to retire coal power by 2023, ahead of 2030 provincial schedule
An environmental think-tank says Alberta will meet its goal to eliminate coal-fired electricity production years earlier than expected thanks to recent conversion announcements by utility companies.
9h ago11:12
U.S. trade gap widens as travel restrictions hit services demand
The U.S. trade deficit widened in October as the value of imports climbed to just below pre-pandemic levels, while travel restrictions and consumer wariness continued to depress services exports.
Dec 3
Biden says he'll ask all Americans to wear masks for 100 days
President-elect Joe Biden said he would ask all Americans to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus for the first 100 days of his administration as well as issue a “standing order” requiring face coverings in federal buildings and on all interstate transportation.
8h ago2:40
Boeing mulls equity sale, plans new cut to 787 Dreamliner output
Boeing Co. is studying an equity sale and other ways to ease a debt burden that has soared to US$61 billion this year amid the worst slump in aviation history.