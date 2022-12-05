The Daily Chase: Oil prices gain ground; grocery relief unlikely in 2023

Oil prices are gaining ground – at last check, up almost three per cent for benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude – amid some optimistic signs coming out of China and the OPEC+ cartel. Let’s start with China – key urban centres including industrial and cultural hub Shanghai announces further easing of COVID restrictions over the weekend, taking some steam out of concerns the world’s second-largest economy would revert to strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus and thus stymie economic output