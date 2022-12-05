Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:42
WestJet announces new flights to Tokyo, Barcelona, and Edinburgh
-
9:14
Need to tap into your investments? Beware of tax traps
-
6:30
Powell's dovish hope for soft landing is not realistic: Larry Berman
-
2:51
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
-
7:17
The Week Ahead: BoC Policy Announcement; Dollarama earnings
-
How to apply for the new Canada Dental Benefit
-
-
Dec 2
-
16h ago1:31
AltaGas raising quarterly dividend six per cent to 28 cents per share
The energy infrastructure company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, up from 26.5 cents per share.
-
SPONSORED CONTENT
Nov 28
Get ready for the rebound
With rising inflation and climbing interest rates wreaking havoc on markets, Canadian investors have been shifting their assets into more defensive sectors, while also staying closer to home.
Presented by:
-
Top Picks
-
18h ago7:56
Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption
When customers in downtown Vancouver placed orders with Pizza Hut in September, many of the pies landed on their doorsteps without a courier in sight. Instead, diners were met by Angie, Hugo or Raja — autonomous robots resembling a cooler on four wheels with eyelike lights.
-
Dec 2
Unemployment rate drops slightly to 5.1% in November, labour market still hot9:14
Unemployment rate drops slightly to 5.1% in November, labour market still hot
Canada's unemployment rate is still holding near historical lows even as the Bank of Canada cranks up interest rates to slow the economy and stifle inflation.
-
7h ago3:40
TSX recap: Index closes 1.19% lower
Canada's main stock index closed down almost 1.2 per cent Monday as oil prices dropped.
-
Dec 44:09
Stocks hit by U.S. Fed-hike jitters as U.S. yields surge
Stocks kicked off the week with losses and bond yields climbed as a U.S. services gauge unexpectedly rose, fueling speculation the Federal Reserve will keep its policy tight to tame stubborn inflation.
-
Dec 49:56
Oil slumps further below US$80 as broad selloff dents markets
Oil fell the most in more than two weeks as broader equity markets collapsed and risk-averse investors pared crude positions ahead of the end of the year.
-
Dec 29:14
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
-
Dec 29:14
Tight labour market means BoC will likely keep hiking rates: Economist
The tight labour market reflected in Statistics Canada’s latest jobs report means the Bank of Canada will need to stay "vigilant" with its interest rate hikes in order to rein in inflation, one economist says.
-
17h ago14:21
The Daily Chase: Oil prices gain ground; grocery relief unlikely in 2023
Oil prices are gaining ground – at last check, up almost three per cent for benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude – amid some optimistic signs coming out of China and the OPEC+ cartel. Let’s start with China – key urban centres including industrial and cultural hub Shanghai announces further easing of COVID restrictions over the weekend, taking some steam out of concerns the world’s second-largest economy would revert to strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus and thus stymie economic output
-
Dec 27:17
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: Report
A new report by the Centre for Future Work found that growth in corporate profits this year compared to pre-pandemic has been concentrated in a small number of sectors where consumer prices have also risen the fastest.
-
Nov 30
Spruce Point founder calls on Saputo to be more transparent with investors6:08
Spruce Point founder calls on Saputo to be more transparent with investors
Saputo should improve its transparency with investors, as the dairy giant won’t be able to outrun falling demand for its milk and cheese products, according to the author of a critical report against the company that was published earlier this week.
-
Dec 27:43
Four years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, U.S. moves to drop remaining indictment
The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a New York judge to dismiss the remaining indictment against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
-
Nov 306:24
Bankman-Fried denies trying to commit fraud at fallen FTX empire
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the bankrupt FTX crypto empire, denied trying to perpetrate a fraud while admitting to many errors at the helm of the company.