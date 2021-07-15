Argentine Inflation Slows for Third Month to Below Forecast

Inflation slowed in Argentina for the third straight month, cooling more than economists had forecast as the government aims to ease price increases before mid-term elections.

Consumer prices rose 3.2% in June, just under economists’ estimates for a 3.3% increase. From a year ago, inflation reached 50.2%, according to government data published Thursday.

With a primary vote coming up in September, Argentine policy makers have stepped up efforts to cool inflation. Officials announced new capital controls over the weekend to curtail the volume of bonds trading at the country’s parallel exchange rate. The new measures come on top of price controls, currency restrictions and a slower crawling peg on the official rate.

Argentina has now recorded its ninth straight month of inflation above 3%. Economists anticipate inflation will end this year at 48%, well above the government’s 29% target.

