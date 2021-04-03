(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, who received two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, has tested positive for Covid-19, his doctor confirmed.

Fernandez had earlier said that he was self-isolating after receiving a positive result from an antibody test. A polymerase chain reaction test, which is more definitive, had confirmed the result, according to a statement signed by Federico Saavedra, Fernandez’s long-time personal doctor and now a member of his medical staff.

Fernandez is “stable, asymptomatic and with indicators within normal ranges,” Saavedra said. The president had taken a test after running a fever and suffering a headache yesterday.

The Argentine leader took a first dose of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in a public hospital in Buenos Aires province in January and received a second dose on Feb. 11, his press office confirmed. The vaccine works and he would be feeling a lot worse without it, Fernandez told Infobae today. He said he feels well and has no serious symptoms. The president doesn’t know how he got infected, he told AM750 radio.

Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infection and 100% against severe cases, the Russian Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said in a reply to Fernandez’ tweet in which he announced the antibody result.

Argentina has reported 52,286 cases of Covid-19 per million inhabitants, and 1,234 deaths, compared to 92,746 cases and 1,679 deaths in the U.S., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The country has vaccinated 7.7% of its population with at least one dose, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

