(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government is playing damage control after a photo of President Alberto Fernandez hosting a birthday party for his longtime partner during the country’s strictest phase of Covid lockdown last year surfaced.

The photo taken in July 2020 and published Thursday by a local TV channel shows Fernandez with first lady Fabiola Yanez at the presidential residence on the outskirts of Buenos Aires along with several friends in celebration mode. No one in the photo is wearing a face mask.

“Clearly, there was some neglect, he made a mistake, it shouldn’t have happened, it was wrong,” Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero said Friday morning in a radio interview, stopping short of apologizing on Fernandez’s behalf.

Opposition leaders are now threatening to start an impeachment process in congress, arguing the president breached the regulations he established to contain the virus from spreading. While an impeachment is very unlikely to advance given the ruling coalition’s capacity to block it at the lower house, the request comes just three months before midterm elections.

Read More: Argentine Government Speeds Up Money Printing Ahead of Election

Fernandez implemented one of the world’s harshest lockdowns starting in March 2020, closing off public parks, suspending almost all domestic and international travel and not allowing any type of social gathering. The strategy failed to contain the coronavirus and Argentina now is one of the countries most affected by Covid, with over 108,000 Argentines having died from the disease.

The president’s approval rating has fallen to about 34% from a peak of 57% at the beginning of Argentina’s lockdown, according to a poll published Aug. 8 by consulting firm Management & Fit.

A spokesman for the president didn’t respond to a request for comment.

