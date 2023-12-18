(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s depleted foreign currency reserves leaped $760 million last week, the biggest increase this year, as the government of President Javier Milei slashed the value of the peso by more than 50%. The devaluation that took effect Wednesday weakened the peso past 800 to the dollar. That increased incentives for exporters to bring dollars back into the country, helping the central bank to control further declines in the peso. Still, gross reverses remain at less than half of their level at the start of the year, and most analyst estimate the net reserves are negative.

