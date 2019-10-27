(Bloomberg) -- Argentines vote for their next president today in an election where they may favor opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez. The question is by how much.

President Mauricio Macri has been on a campaign blitz in recent weeks as he seeks to regain enough support to push the election to a run-off next month. Fernandez trounced Macri by 16 percentage points in an Aug. 11 primary vote, effectively a giant opinion poll on the presidential ballot.

Polling stations have opened, with official results expected from 9 p.m. Almost 34 million people are eligible to vote. The election also picks some governors -- including the influential Buenos Aires province, the country’s most populous -- and local deputies.

The election comes against the backdrop of an economic and currency crisis, with concern over the cost of living and access to social services. The government is seeking to re profile more than $100 billion in debt and the chances of a sovereign default are rising.

It also comes as political risk has spread across Latin America in recent weeks, with mass unrest in Chile and Ecuador and a disputed presidential election in Bolivia.

Argentines Eye Swing From Free Market to Protectionist Policies

Macri inherited an economy damaged by years of “Peronism” under left-wing predecessor Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Peronism is a political movement that traditionally favored workers over business owners and its rhetoric is rooted in protest, anti-elitism and centered around national industry.

Macri enacted market-friendly reforms and enjoyed strong support from the U.S. But for many Argentines he failed to deliver on his promises. Inflation is over 50%, unemployment hovers above 10% and one in three live below the poverty line.

The Man Who Would Be Argentina’s President Terrifies Investors

In early 2018, the country fell into a currency crisis and then recession. Argentina suffered a historic drought, crushing its main engine for growth, commodity exports. Global market selloffs, zigzagging policies and poor communication also caused the downturn, which ended in a record $56 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

For an outright win today, the frontrunner needs 45% of votes, or at least 40% with a 10 percentage point lead over the second place contender. If not, the top two candidates would head to a runoff on Nov. 24.

Fernandez, 60, who has never served in senior office, could avoid a run-off if voters cast ballots in a similar breakdown to the primary. He has yet to provide specifics of his economic plans but he’s promised to boost salaries, make loans accessible and do away with austerity, on top of lowering interest rates and inflation -- without saying how he would fund it.

He also suggested he would tackle Argentina’s debt problem by adopting a strategy similar to that of Uruguay, which successfully extended its bond maturities in 2003.

Macri Supporters Pray for a Miracle Before Sunday Argentine Vote

If Fernandez wins it will raise questions about the role of his running mate Kirchner, who governed between 2007 and 2015. Her interventions in the economy included implementing price controls and printing money. Kirchner had taken over from her late husband Nestor Kirchner.

The prospect of swing back to a leftist government has sparked months of market volatility. Fernandez’s strong showing in the primary set off a slide in the peso which saw Macri reimpose capital controls and unilaterally extend maturities on local government debt.

Macri’s path to a runoff requires an increase in total turnout, with the extra voters supporting him and some Fernandez backers switching sides. While it’s a long shot he has drawn sizable crowds in recent weeks, crossing the country trying to keep his election hopes alive.

