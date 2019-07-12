(Bloomberg) -- Argo AI, the self-driving startup that just sealed a $2.6 billion investment from the world’s biggest carmaker, says there’s room in its partnership with Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. for another manufacturer to fill a void in its global footprint in Asia.

Argo, founded by veterans of Uber Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo autonomous-driving unit, will count Ford and VW as its two biggest investors. Ford in 2016 pledged $1 billion in funding, while its German rival joined in with the deal announced on Friday.

The automakers will have equal stakes in Argo and together will own a substantial majority of the startup. Argo is open to partnering with another automaker, Chief Executive Officer Bryan Salesky said in an interview. He said Argo’s $7.25 billion valuation will attract outside investors, similar to the investment SoftBank Group made in General Motors Co.’s Cruise.

“We’ve got a strong global player, strong in Europe with VW and Ford being strong in the U.S. A third player is absolutely possible,” Salesky said. “And we would again look for the same thing. We’d want it to be a strategic relationship.”

Ford generates more than 60% of its revenue in the Americas, and less than 10% in the Asia-Pacific region, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. VW relies on its home European market to a similar extent, with less than 20% of sales coming from Asia-Pacific.

Salesky contends the size and global scope of this deal catapults Argo past Waymo, GM Cruise and all the other self-driving companies. Argo will continue to focus on Level-4 self-driving technology that can be used for ride-sharing and deliveries in city environments. The automakers said they will focus their autonomous efforts on “purpose-built vehicles to support the distinct people and goods movement initiatives of both companies.”

“It took a while to get this deal done, but it’s because we actually sorted out a lot of the hard problems,” Salesky said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Keith Naughton in Southfield, Michigan at knaughton3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net;Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.