(Bloomberg) -- John Rogers, co-chief executive officer of Ariel Investments, said that companies must “really execute” on diversity plans, and back up their broad statements about race with meaningful steps.

Rogers said that both in board rooms and in conversations with business leaders he sees the opportunity for sustainable change. He is one of the most senior African-American executives in the fund industry, and a resonant voice in corporate America, with board seats at McDonald’s Corp., Nike Inc. and the New York Times Co.

“We’re hearing they’re really serious about change, and asking for advice, asking for counsel, and truly listening, which is something that’s unique this time,” Rogers said of his talks with executives. He made his comments in an interview at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual event on Monday.

Corporate America is grappling over inequality after a global wave of protests against racism and police brutality. Stirred by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, the protests put new pressure on companies to promise change. Some observed Juneteenth, marking the end of U.S. slavery: J.C. Penney Co. and Spotify Technology SA gave a paid day off, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. closed its bank branches early on June 19 in recognition of the day.

