VANCOUVER - Fashion retailer Aritzia Inc. says stores reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns eased staged a remarkable comeback in its latest fiscal quarter but the company still posted lower revenue and profits than in 2019.

The Vancouver-based company behind the TNA, Babaton and Wilfred brands reports net revenue fell by 17 per cent to $200 million in the 13-week period ended Aug. 30, compared to $241 million in the comparable period last year.

It says the decline was mainly due to ongoing COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, reduced operating hours and partial boutique closures, partially offset by continued momentum from e-commerce revenue, which increased by 82.3 per cent from the year-earlier period.

It reports a net loss of $900,000, compared to net income of $17.9 million a year earlier, while adjusted net income was $1.0 million, compared with $19.8 million.

Aritzia beat analyst expectations for a net loss of $5.3 million on revenue of $191 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The Vancouver-based retailer closed its 96 stores in March and started a phased reopening of stores in May, with all stores now reopened.