{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Aritzia says Q2 net income up 19% to $17.9M after online sales boost

    The Canadian Press

    Inside Aritzia

    Inside Aritzia , (Courtesy of Aritzia Instagram)

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VANCOUVER -- Clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. says net income rose by about 19 per cent in its last quarter compared with a year earlier as it expanded its online sales and store count.

    The Vancouver-based company reported net income of $17.9 million in the second quarter of its fiscal 2020 year, which ended Sept. 1, compared with $15.1 million for the same quarter a year earlier.

    It says adjusted net income came to $19.8 million for an eight per cent increase from last year, while adjusted earnings per diluted share rose by 12.5 per cent to 18 cents.

    Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $13.8 million and 13 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    Aritzia had net revenue of $241.2 million compared with $205.4 million last year.

    The company says it has added four stores and expanded or repositioned two more since the second quarter of its last fiscal year.