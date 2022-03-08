(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors led by a private-equity firm focused on reproductive health is warning U.S. state lawmakers that limiting access to abortion will hinder their ability to attract talent and curb economic growth.

A letter spearheaded by Shelley Alpern, the director of shareholder advocacy at Rhia Ventures, will be sent to Arizona legislators Tuesday. The organizers, who say the signatories have more than $40 billion of assets under management, plan to send similar missives to lawmakers in other states that move to curtail abortion services.

“Reproductive health care is both a matter of human rights and a business issue, and the current attacks on access deserve your immediate attention,” the letter reads, according to a copy obtained by Bloomberg News. Limiting access to abortion “raises many issues for private employers concerning the health and wellbeing of their employees.”

Arizona’s senate last week passed a bill modeled on a Florida measure, which just cleared its legislature, that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The Arizona house will likely approve the bill, and if so, Governor Doug Ducey is expected to sign it into law.

The letter, signed by representatives from Trillium Asset Management, the Presbyterian Church USA and Amalgamated Financial Corp., among others, is the latest effort by corporate America to counter a push by Republican-led states to enact measures focused on abortion, voting rights and LGBTQ issues.

The letter didn’t cite any specific steps the signees plan to take if the restrictions are implemented, and it’s been hard to point to any concrete action or effects directly tied to other business efforts to limit ultra-conservative measures across the U.S. The group led by Rhia Ventures also plans to send letters to lawmakers in Ohio, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota, Alabama and Maryland.

The letter to Arizona cites a study by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, which found the state in 2020 saw $2.7 billion in economic losses due to its existing abortion limits. The figure is based on the estimated impact on the labor force and earnings.

The Arizona push is similar to one undertaken by employers in Texas after the state passed a law which banned abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually about six weeks into a pregnancy. The Texas law is unique in that it is enforced by everyday citizens, a novel legal strategy that aims to bypass Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The top court is currently considering a Mississippi appeal that has the potential to overturn Roe, centering on the state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

