(Bloomberg) -- The Arizona Cardinals and sports wagering company BetMGM released renderings for what they say will be the National Football League’s first sportsbook at a stadium campus.

The two-story venue is expected to be open for the 2022 season -- and house more than 38 TVs, 25 betting kiosks and indoor-outdoor drinking and dining. Capacity overall will be for 500 people and include an area for VIPs.

While sports betting has exploded across the U.S. after the Supreme Court allowed states outside of Nevada to introduce it, the NFL -- which tends to move more cautiously than other sports leagues -- isn’t allowing in-stadium betting facilities. So, the Cardinals’s sportsbook will be located adjacent to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, in an area the team calls the Great Lawn. It will be open year-round.

“You’ll have concerts out there, you’ll have other events,” said Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer for BetMGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Plc.

State Farm Stadium is slated to host the Super Bowl in 2023.

