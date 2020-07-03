(Bloomberg) -- Arizona reported 4,433 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a 5.1% rise from a day earlier but below the record set Wednesday.

Cases have been rising at a 4.7% rate over the past seven days and now stand at 91,858. The state had 4,878 new cases on Wednesday, the most for a day.

The state reported 31 new deaths, down from a record 88 on Wednesday, putting the total at 1,788. Fatalities among those over age 65 accounted for 73.5% of all state deaths, according to the Department of Health website.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Monday the state would impose a month-long closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing rentals.

