(Bloomberg) -- The Arizona Republican Party’s attempt to reverse President Donald Trump’s loss in the state was rejected by the state’s top court in another blow to the his unprecedented campaign to overturn the election results.

The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously rejected the state GOP’s request to conduct another, larger examination of duplicate ballots cast in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, which voted heavily for President-Elect Joe Biden.

In a written ruling, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said that GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward had failed to “present any evidence” of misconduct or illegal votes — “let alone establish any degree of fraud or a sufficient error rate that would undermine the certainty of the election results.”

The ruling echoes dozens of others from judges who have rejected the blizzard of lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters in their efforts to overturn the election. Despite ongoing allegations of voter fraud and irregularities from Trump and his supporters, no evidence has emerged of widespread problems that would have changed the results.

In November, a lower court in Arizona granted the GOP’s request for a review of 1,626 ballots in Maricopa County. The review found nine incorrectly recorded ballots, seven for Trump, two for Biden. The court concluded that the error rate was so small -- less than a half percent -- that it wouldn’t be enough to change the results of the election, which Biden won by 10,457 votes.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, certified the election results Nov. 30.

