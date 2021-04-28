(Bloomberg) -- A Republican-driven audit of the 2020 general election vote in Arizona’s largest county will probably be allowed to continue over objections voiced by the state’s Democratic Party that it may compromise the privacy of voter information.Superior Court Judge Daniel G. Martin in Phoenix issued a tentative ruling on Wednesday rejecting Democrats’ request to suspend a hand recount being conducted by Cyber Ninjas Inc., a Florida-based firm hired by Arizona Senate Republicans.

