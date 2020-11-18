(Bloomberg) -- An Arizona judge will hear arguments Wednesday in a Republican lawsuit seeking to force the state’s biggest county to re-do a hand recount of some ballots in a technical dispute that threatens to delay the state’s certification of the election result.

The Arizona Republican Party sued Nov. 12 claiming Maricopa County’s state-mandated hand count of a sample of ballots to audit voting machines for accuracy must be repeated because election officials sampled votes from 2% of the county’s polling places, called vote centers, instead of 2% of its precincts.

All Arizona counties need to report their results in time for the state to certify the election by Nov. 30, and Democrats argue the GOP demand would upend that deadline. President-elect Joe Biden is the presumptive winner of the state by more than 10,000 votes.

The post-election suit is one of several filed in swing states by Republicans and the Trump campaign that seek to overturn Biden’s victory. While President Donald Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims of a massive ballot-fraud conspiracy by Democrats, GOP lawsuits are usually more mundane, including claims based on comparatively minor irregularities and technicalities.

Democrats argue neither Trump nor the Republicans have evidence of fraud, and none is alleged in the Arizona suit.

A motion to dismiss the case will be decided by Judge John Hannah in Arizona state court in Phoenix.

The GOP suit “is the latest in a series of meritless legal actions that all seek the same thing: to delay or disrupt Arizona’s certification of the results of the 2020 general election,” the Arizona Democratic Party, which intervened in the suit, said in a Nov. 16 motion to dismiss the case. The GOP “missed any number of opportunities to raise its concerns in a timely manner.”

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, incorrectly advised counties to sample voting centers rather than precincts, according to the complaint. The massive county that encompasses Phoenix has 175 vote centers compared to 748 precincts, the suit says.

Democrats argue the Republicans are simply wrong on the law, and that the 2% sample isn’t required to be based on precincts.

“As to the facts, plaintiff apparently did not realize at the time of filing its lawsuit that the hand count audit had already concluded and that the audit had found zero discrepancies from the machine tabulated count,” the Democrats said.

