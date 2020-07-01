Arizona Has Record 1-Day Increase in Virus Cases, 88 New Deaths

(Bloomberg) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,878 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a record number for the state as it battles a surge in the virus. That brought the total number of cases to 84,092.

The state also reported 88 new deaths, another one-day record that put the total at 1,720.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Monday the state would impose amonth-long closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing rentals.

