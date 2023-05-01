(Bloomberg) -- Legacy Cares Inc., a nonprofit organization created to build and operate a sprawling 320-acre youth-sports and entertainment complex in Arizona, filed bankruptcy, according to a court filing Monday.

The bankruptcy may include the sale of the nonprofit’s interest in the complex, pursuant to a reorganization plan. Miller Buckfire, which was retained by Legacy Cares to investigate options, has begun preliminary marketing, according to a notice on EMMA, an online repository for disclosure run by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

“No assurance can be given if or when the borrower’s interest in Legacy Park will sell or at what price,” according to the securities filing dated May 1.

Legacy Cares defaulted on a January debt payment on $284 million of bonds issued in 2020 and 2021 through the Arizona Industrial Development Authority to finance the project. The non-profit listed $353.3 million in secured claims and $13.4 million of unsecured claims, in its bankruptcy filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona.

The complex in Mesa, east of Phoenix, opened in early 2022. It was expected to generate around $100 million of revenue in its initial operating year, according to 2020 bond documents. In July, Legacy Sports USA CEO Chad Miller told investors on a call that the project was losing roughly $800,000 per month.

Legacy Cares has blamed the pandemic for the park’s financial problems.

Legacy Cares didn’t immediately return a voice mail message seeking comment on the filing.

