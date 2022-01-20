(Bloomberg) -- Arizona State University said it will use a $25 million donation to offer free access to online education for students around the world seeking certificates in management and entrepreneurship.

The public university is planning to reach 100 million people by 2030 through access to its Thunderbird School of Global Management, according to a statement Thursday. The certificate consists of five courses offered in 40 different languages, with the expectation that 70% of the students will be women.

The donation comes from the Francis and Dionne Najafi Global Initiative. F. Francis Najafi, a Thunderbird alumnus who came to the U.S. from Iran and has four degrees from three universities, is founder of Pivotal Group, an investment firm based in Phoenix.

ASU’s student population is about 75,000, according to federal data. It offers degrees and certificates, through both in-person and online courses.

