Jul 5, 2022
Arizona Sued by Justice Department Over Voter ID Requirements
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Arizona over a recent law that requires proof of citizenship for residents to vote in federal elections.
“Arizona has passed a law that turns the clock back” and “constitutes a text-book violation” of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act that would block eligible voters from participating in elections, Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, told reporters during a conference call.
The law is known as House Bill 2492.
