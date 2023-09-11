(Bloomberg) -- Arjun Infrastructure Partners, a mid-market investment firm overseeing more than €5.5 billion ($5.9 billion), is exploring strategic options amid increasing consolidation in the private equity industry, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based infrastructure specialist is studying possibilities ranging from introducing a minority investor to a full sale, according to the people. It’s working with Royal Bank of Canada to gauge interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Arjun is seeking a partner that can help boost the distribution of its funds, the people said. It’s raised about €900 million toward a €1.5 billion target for its latest pool, which it’s trying to close later this year, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on a sale have been made, the people said. A representative for Arjun declined to comment, while a spokesperson for RBC didn’t respond to queries.

Arjun was founded in 2015 by Surinder Toor, a former executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The firm invests across the utilities, energy, renewable, digital, social and transportation infrastructure sectors, according to its website.

Institutional investors continue to chase infrastructure assets ranging from power grids to toll roads as they seek assets that deliver predictable returns and guard against inflation. But as these investors become pickier about which managers to allocate money to, smaller infrastructure funds have been forced to consider options including selling themselves.

At the same time, many private equity firms have been seeking to add the asset class to their suites of investment strategies via acquisitions. This month alone, Bridgepoint Group Plc agreed to acquire Energy Capital Partners, while CVC Capital Partners struck a deal for DIF Capital Partners.

