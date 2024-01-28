(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood expects her Ark Innovation fund to benefit from lower interest rates and declining inflation, she told the Financial Times.

The Ark Innovation ETF climbed about 68% in 2023, rebounding from two years of big losses. Wood’s investments in high-growth, high-risk tech stocks like Tesla Inc. means Ark yielded results at either the very top or bottom in a comparison with its peers in each of the last four years, the FT said, citing Morningstar data.

“You would expect me to say this, but I think we did pay our dues in 2021 and 2022, and now we’re on the other side of that,” Wood, the chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management, told the FT.

“Honestly, I think what happened to us in 2021 and 2022 — a worse downturn than the Nasdaq during the tech and telecom bust — that doesn’t make any sense, because innovation is here and ready for prime time,” she said.

The fund has fallen more than 10% since the start of January, largely driven by a drop in major holdings such as Tesla, the FT said.

