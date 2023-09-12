Arm Is Expected to Price IPO at Top End of Range or Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Arm Holdings Ltd. is expecting to price its initial public offering at the top end of its range or even higher, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank Group Corp, which owns Arm, and its advisers are deciding whether to price at the top end, at $51, or whether it could go a dollar or more above that, the people said asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The share sale is expected to take place Wednesday with the shares set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday.

The deal is already oversubscribed by more than 10 times, Bloomberg News previously reported, and bankers stopped taking orders Tuesday.

A representative for Arm declined to comment.

Arm filed for its IPO at $47 to $51 a share, which could value the company at $54.5 billion at the high end of the range.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Arm would only accept the top end of its range or higher.

