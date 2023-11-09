(Bloomberg) -- This year’s largest US technology newcomers mostly missed earnings expectations, sapping whatever optimism that was left for the IPO market.

Arm Holdings Plc’s disappointing sales forecast a day after underwhelming results from Klaviyo Inc. and Instacart have done little to convince companies that have been kicking the tires on going public to take the plunge.

The trio of new tech firms, along with Birkenstock Holding Plc, were supposed to break the frozen new issuance market, but their shares have all struggled. None of the companies’ stocks have come close to their intraday peaks — all are down more than 15% from their peaks — with Birkenstock never trading above its offer price.

“There is typically no margin for error when IPOs report,” said Josef Schuster, founder and chief executive officer of IPOX Schuster. He added that it’s currently a “very big buyer’s market” with shares of newly-public companies lagging and higher interest rates putting pressure on valuations.

Of the 18 companies to raise more than $200 million on US exchanges in a traditional IPO just four are trading above the offer price, data analyzed by Bloomberg News show.

“In a market where you haven’t had a market in the past two years, with most of the companies from 2020 and 2021 significantly under their IPO prices, that’s not a good track record for investors,” David Erickson, a former equity capital markets banker and Wharton School lecturer.

There has already been a lack of investor interest in newly public companies. Just $24.1 billion has been raised through IPOs on US exchanges this year, a modest bump from a moribund 2022 and a 92% plunge from the $315 billion raised at this point in 2021, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“When you have more rationally structured deals in sectors that have positive investor appetite that could change,” said Erickson.

Two companies will test investors’ appetite. Biotech company Cargo Therapeutics Inc. and insurer Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. are set to price shares on Thursday. At the high end of the range, each company would raise more than $250 million, offering another test for a market rife with uncertainty.

Earlier this year, green shoots across the US sparked some optimism that the IPO market was ready to reopen in the final months of 2023. Now, most bankers and investors would agree that sights are set on next year, with uncertainty popping up around the globe.

Chinese-owned seed giant Syngenta said it’ll postpone a planned IPO until the end of next year. That came days after Bloomberg News reported private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is postponing its planned Amsterdam IPO and others like Planisware and WE Soda Ltd. put plans on ice.

