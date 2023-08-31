(Bloomberg) -- Arm Holdings Ltd., one of the most anticipated stock listings of the year, is preparing to set a price range for its initial public offering before embarking on an investor roadshow next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The chip designer is considering pricing its shares on Sept. 13 and the stock will start trading the next day, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The roadshow to promote the offering is expected to come after the Labor Day holiday on Monday. Still, the company’s plans are fluid and the timeline could move, the people cautioned.

Arm is aiming to raise $5 billion to $7 billion in a listing valuing the business at $60 billion to $70 billion, the people said, noting that the details could still change depending on demand. The valuation could also end up in the range of $50 billion to $60 billion, one of the people said.

Masayoshi Son, the chief executive officer of Arm’s owner SoftBank Group Corp., doesn’t want to part with more than 10% of the company at this point, the people said.

A representative for Arm declined to comment.

A successful debut by Arm would provide a windfall for Son, whose Vision Fund lost a record $30 billion last year. It could also spur dozens of companies to pursue their own IPO plans. Online grocery-delivery firm Instacart Inc., marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo and footwear maker Birkenstock are all working on their own offerings.

Initially, the company was looking to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, but the target was lowered after owner SoftBank decided to hold on to more of the company — a move that involved buying Vision Fund’s stake in Arm. That transaction valued the chip company at more than $64 billion.

Arm, based in Cambridge, UK, is in talks with some of its biggest customers about backing the IPO, Bloomberg News has reported. It’s also assembled a lengthly roster of underwriters, reflecting both the company’s global reach and banks’ eagerness to land roles on big-ticket deals in a slow listings market.

Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group are leading Arm’s IPO.

--With assistance from Sridhar Natarajan and Ian King.

(Adds detail on underwriters in final two paragraphs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.