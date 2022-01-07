(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. sent 200 armed forces personnel into hospitals in London to help relieve staff shortages due to a surge in the omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Ministry of Defence said it will provide 40 medics and 160 general-duty personnel for three weeks to ensure National Health Service hospitals in the capital are able to cope with soaring numbers of cases.

London hospitals have been hit hard: they now have more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients, according to the latest official figures, up from just over 1,000 at the start of December. Meanwhile they are struggling to cope with serious staff absences as workers are forced to self-isolate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that the U.K. was “experiencing the fastest growth in Covid cases that we have ever known” and warned of huge pressures on the NHS due to a rapid rise in cases among older and more vulnerable people. However, he has said he’s confident the U.K. can “ride out” the the omicron wave without tighter restrictions, relying on an accelerated booster program to keep the economy open.

Military medics will help NHS staff with patient care, while general duty personnel will support with tasks such as maintaining stocks, checking in patients on arrival and conducting basic checks, the defense ministry said in a statement.

Another 32 military personnel will be deployed to the South Central Ambulance Service, which covers a region of southern England, to work alongside paramedics until the end of March.

