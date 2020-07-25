(Bloomberg) -- Armed militia groups and Black Lives Matter protesters held opposing demonstrations Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky -- separated by a police barrier. The Louisville Courier Journal reported that both sides were armed, as Louisville police in riot gear closed roads and imposed other measures to contain the protesters. At least two people were arrested Saturday, the paper reported. The city has become a hotspot for protests over the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency room technician, on March 13.

Demonstrations are also planned in Chicago, Seattle and other cities on Saturday.

A group of veterans joined the Portland, Oregon protesters Friday night, sending the hashtag “Wall of Vets” trending on Twitter. The escalating demonstrations there, now focused on the federal troops the Trump administration says were sent in to protect property, continued on the streets and outside the city’s federal courthouse.

The “Wall of Vets” joined the “Wall of Moms” and “Wall of Dads” formed against the intervention. Smoke from tear gas and fireworks hung over crowds in the late hours in Portland as federal agents tried to disperse the demonstrators.

Earlier Friday, Oregon lost a court battle with the Trump administration over federal agents’ detention of anti-racism protesters in Portland, as the president takes on Democratic-run states and cities in the run-up to the election, now just 101 days away.

Read More: Trump’s Powers and Limits in Policing U.S. Cities: QuickTake

See more from Bloomberg’s QuickTake:

Scenes from Portland:

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.